Police seek help finding suspect in northwest Las Vegas armed robbery

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect in a heist Sunday at a local business.

Police said the man was “armed with several weapons” as he demanded money at an unspecified business in the 3000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Cheyenne Avenue. Police did not provide a time for the robbery.

“The subject was disarmed by employees before he ran away,” police said.

No other information about the robbery was released. Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

