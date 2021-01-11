33°F
Robberies

Police seek help finding suspect in northwest Las Vegas armed robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 4:51 am
 
Updated January 11, 2021 - 5:02 am
Police are seeking help identifying and finding a man involved in an armed robbery Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at a business near North Rainbow Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding a robbery suspect in a Sunday heist at a northwest Las Vegas business.

Police said the man was “armed with several weapons” as he demanded money at an unspecified business in the 3000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Cheyenne Avenue. Police did not provide a time for the robbery.

“The subject was disarmed by employees before he ran away,” police said.

No other information about the robbery was released. Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

