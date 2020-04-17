Police seek help to solve cold case robbery at Las Vegas store

Police said the suspects threatened to hit the clerk while swinging a wrench by the clerk’s head, then fled the store.

Police are looking for these people in connection to a robbery that occurred Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, on the 300 block of North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help solving a cold case robbery from January.

A business near the 300 block of North Rancho Drive around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, police said. The suspects stole several items while armed with a large yellow monkey wrench.

Police said the suspects threatened to hit the clerk while swinging the wrench by the clerk’s head, then fled the store.

The suspects were described as black woman in her 30s or 40s wearing a black and yellow cheetah-print jumpsuit and a black man in his 30s or 40s, wearing a black Raiders beanie with an orange and green jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 703-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.