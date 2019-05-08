Police seek man in armed robbery of Las Vegas business

A man entered a northeast valley business on Monday night, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the register, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint Monday, May 6, 2019. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint Monday in the northeast valley.

About 9:40 p.m. Monday, a man entered a business on the 6000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of North Christy Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release sent Tuesday night. He walked to the counter, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The man ran from the business with an unknown amount of money, police said. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police described the man as 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 and in his late 20s. He had a medium build, was unshaven, and was last seen wearing a black hooded zip-up jacket, a black hat with a white emblem, a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray shoes.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

