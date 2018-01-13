Police seek man in connection with Las Vegas robberies

Las Vegas police need the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a recent string of robberies in the valley.

Las Vegas police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a recent string of robberies. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department robbery detectives determined a white man with possible scarring on his face is connected to at least two robberies that occurred a week apart. During both robberies, police said the man presented employees with a note demanding money.

The first robbery was reported to Metro on Dec. 27 at a business on the 4700 block of Spring Mountain Road. A week later on Jan. 3, police said the suspect hit a business on the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue. Both times, according to police, he successfully fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the wanted man is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.