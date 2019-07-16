Police seek man in east Las Vegas armed robbery
Police are searching for a man suspected in an armed robbery Monday morning at an east Las Vegas Valley convenience store.
The robbery occurred just before 4 a.m. on the 4500 block of East Vegas Valley Drive, near South Mountain Vista Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He entered with a weapon and took several items. An employee was threatened, but no injuries were reported.
The man is described as black, 5-foot-8 to 5-11, between 17 and 20 years old, with a heavy build, last seen wearing an orange shirt or towel on his head, light blue T-shirt with dark blue sides, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery division at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
