Police seek man in east Las Vegas armed robbery

Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Monday, July 15, 2019, in the area of East Vegas Valley Drive and Mountain Vista Street. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Police are searching for a man suspected in an armed robbery Monday morning at an east Las Vegas Valley convenience store.

The robbery occurred just before 4 a.m. on the 4500 block of East Vegas Valley Drive, near South Mountain Vista Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He entered with a weapon and took several items. An employee was threatened, but no injuries were reported.

The man is described as black, 5-foot-8 to 5-11, between 17 and 20 years old, with a heavy build, last seen wearing an orange shirt or towel on his head, light blue T-shirt with dark blue sides, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery division at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

