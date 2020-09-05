112°F
Robberies

Police seek man targeting older people at casinos

September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020 - 3:15 pm
 

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man targeting older people in casino parking lots throughout the valley.

The man — described as a 20- to 30-year-old Hispanic who was last seen wearing a black jacket, black baseball cap and a black mask — drives into the parking garage or parking lot, approaches a victim who is walking alone and pushes them down as he takes their purse, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He then flees the scene and attempts to gain funds from the victim’s debit or credit cards. He has been seen using a stolen dark pickup truck with a white sticker in the rear window and Nevada license plate 174G05.

If you have information or have been a victim of this man, contact Summerlin Area Command detectives at 702-828-9455 or SACInvestigations@LMVPD.com, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

