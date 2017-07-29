Police seek persons of interest in northeast valley Target robbery

Police need help finding two persons of interest in connection with a Thursday night robbery at a Target in the east valley.

The robbery happened at about 9:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A woman was robbed in the parking lot as she loaded items into her car, and a person who witnessed the incident and tried to intervene was stabbed by the robber, police said. That person’s condition is unknown.

Video surveillance shows two people who are persons of interest in the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the case may call Metro at 702-828-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

