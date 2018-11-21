Police seek suspect after sports book robbery at Las Vegas casino

A suspect remained at large Wednesday after a robbery last week at a downtown Las Vegas casino sports book.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man shown on surveillance cameras in connection with a Nov. 13 robbery at the Plaza sports book in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery was reported at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St., according to Metropolitan Police Department police call logs.

A man last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and yellow hat made off with a “significant amount of money” from a sports book inside the casino, police said.

Anyone with information may reference event 181100057640 when calling Metro’s downtown area command at 702-828-4248 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

