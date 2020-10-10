Police seek suspect in armed robbery in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect they say threatened to shoot a clerk Friday morning in the northwest valley.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a man who threatened to shoot a clerk Friday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive, near North Jones Boulevard, after a man pointed a gun at an employee and threatened to shoot the person while he demanded money, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing 250 pounds with tattoos on his neck, arms, hands and legs. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, gray shirt, jean short and white or gray shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

