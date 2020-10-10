75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Robberies

Police seek suspect in armed robbery in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 8:51 pm
 

Police are looking for a man who threatened to shoot a clerk Friday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive, near North Jones Boulevard, after a man pointed a gun at an employee and threatened to shoot the person while he demanded money, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing 250 pounds with tattoos on his neck, arms, hands and legs. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, gray shirt, jean short and white or gray shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Debate exposed Donald Trump for what he really is
LETTER: Debate exposed Donald Trump for what he really is
2
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
3
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
4
Allegiant, Tao Nightclub, others give state notice of layoffs
Allegiant, Tao Nightclub, others give state notice of layoffs
5
Clark County schools’ white students left in greatest numbers
Clark County schools’ white students left in greatest numbers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST