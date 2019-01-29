Police seek suspect in robbery at Laughlin hotel parking garage

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in December at a Laughlin hotel parking garage.

The vehicle driven by a suspect in a Laughlin robbery is described as a dark-colored Ford Ranger Extra Cab with a white camper shell and damage to the truck’s front passenger side fender. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery happened about 7:50 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 2000 block of South Casino Drive, near the Regency and Edgewater casinos in Laughlin, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. Police said a woman was putting things into her car at a hotel parking garage when a man walked up with a gun and robbed her.

The man showed the woman a gun in his waistband and demanded her property, police said. The suspect fled the scene after robbing the woman, who wasn’t injured.

The man, in his late 20s to early 30s, was described as standing about 5-f00t-8 or 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat and a dark-colored flannel shirt or jacket, police said.

The suspect was also described as having “bad teeth,” police said.

The man’s vehicle was described as a dark-colored Ford Ranger Extra Cab with a white camper shell and damage to the truck’s front passenger side fender. It was last seen traveling on state Route 163 toward Las Vegas, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s Laughlin substation at 702-293-2223, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.