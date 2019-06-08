Police seek suspect in robbery outside The Orleans in Las Vegas

A man was pistol-whipped during a robbery attempt outside of The Orleans casino early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Robbery suspect inside The Orleans (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Robbery suspect outside The Orleans (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Robbery suspect inside The Orleans (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of a robbery outside of The Orleans early Friday morning.

About 3:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 4500 block of West Tropicana Avenue after report of a robbery, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. A man had left The Orleans casino and was getting into his car when he was approached by another man brandishing a gun.

The robber demanded items from the man, and pistol whipped the victim during a struggle, police said. The man with the gun fled in an unidentified, newer dark colored Dodge Charger with a yellow front spoiler guard.

It was unclear Friday afternoon if the man was able to take any items from the victim.

He was described as having a medium build, a bald head and a beard, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a dark zip-up jacket, a white shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Metro’s enterprise area command patrol detectives at 702-828-4809, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.