Police seek suspect in robbery outside The Orleans in Las Vegas
A man was pistol-whipped during a robbery attempt outside of The Orleans casino early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of a robbery outside of The Orleans early Friday morning.
About 3:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 4500 block of West Tropicana Avenue after report of a robbery, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. A man had left The Orleans casino and was getting into his car when he was approached by another man brandishing a gun.
The robber demanded items from the man, and pistol whipped the victim during a struggle, police said. The man with the gun fled in an unidentified, newer dark colored Dodge Charger with a yellow front spoiler guard.
It was unclear Friday afternoon if the man was able to take any items from the victim.
He was described as having a medium build, a bald head and a beard, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a dark zip-up jacket, a white shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Metro’s enterprise area command patrol detectives at 702-828-4809, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
