Police seeking 3 suspects in central Las Vegas robbery

Three males robbed an employee at a central valley business just after 7 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Las Vegas Police are searching for 3 suspects in a robbery Sunday near the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas Police are searching for 3 suspects in a robbery Sunday near the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas Police are searching for 3 suspects in a robbery Sunday near the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas Police are searching for 3 suspects in a robbery Sunday near the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery from over the weekend.

Three males robbed an employee at a central valley business just after 7 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

One of the trio “acted as a lookout” while two cohorts took items from the business, the release said. Then, one pointed a gun at and demanded cash from an employee, who complied, the release said.

The three then fled.

Approximate ages on the trio were not provided in the release.

Police described one of the three as black, standing 6-foot-1, with a slim frame and wearing a red hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The second person is described as black, 5-foot-5, with a slim frame and wearing a camouflage hoodie with blue jeans. The third is white, 6 feet tall and wearing a red hoodie, gray shorts and blue shoes.

Police urged anybody with information to call Metro’s robbery unit at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

East Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive, Las Vegas, NV