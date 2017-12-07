ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Police still looking for 2 northwest Las Vegas car thieves

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017 - 7:22 am
 

Las Vegas police are searching for two people involved in two northwest valley car thefts.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said a police helicopter unit spotted two stolen vehicles about 2:30 a.m. Thursday near Cliff Shadows Parkway and Lone Mountain Road.

When patrol officers approached the vehicles, two people fled on foot. Police set up a perimeter in the area about 3 a.m. and continue to search for the car thieves.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Robberies Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like