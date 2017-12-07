Police still looking for 2 northwest Las Vegas car thieves

Las Vegas police are searching for two people involved in two northwest valley car thefts.
Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said a police helicopter unit spotted two stolen vehicles about 2:30 a.m. Thursday near Cliff Shadows Parkway and Lone Mountain Road.
When patrol officers approached the vehicles, two people fled on foot. Police set up a perimeter in the area about 3 a.m. and continue to search for the car thieves.
Cliff Shadows Parkway and Lone Mountain Road Las Vegas, Nevada