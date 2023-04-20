Police to provide details on robbery series
Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese will be giving an update at 3:30 p.m. at Metro’s headquarters.
A senior Metropolitan Police Department officer is set to brief reporters Thursday afternoon about a series of robberies.
No further information about the robberies has been released.
