Police trying to identify suspect in western Las Vegas bank robbery

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

A man robbed a bank in the 3500 block of South Jones Boulevard, near West Spring Mountain Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The man approached the teller and passed a note that said he had a weapon.

The man was last seen fleeing on foot. No one was injured during the robbery, the release said.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.125637, -115.224829