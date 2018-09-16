Police want help to find suspect in Las Vegas burglary spree

Las Vegas police are asking the public’s help identifying a man suspected of a burglary spree in Summerlin on Friday.

Suspect in several business burglaries in the area of Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive in Summerlin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Officers suspect a man of committing six burglaries within hours of each other on Friday, in the area of Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive, in Summerlin, the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday. Surveillance video shows a man jumping over a small, outdoor wall while wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, blue and white shoes, and gloves, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s northwest area command at 702-633-1017. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

