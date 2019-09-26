Police working barricade incident in North Las Vegas

Police officers from two departments are working a barricade event after a suspected robbery in North Las Vegas.

Police officers from two departments are working a barricade event in North Las Vegas after a suspected robbery.

An unknown number of people are barricaded inside a residence in the 5800 block of Palmilla Street, near West Tropical Parkway and North Decatur Boulevard, in North Las Vegas, according to Metro Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

Officers from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police departments are at the scene.

The situation began sometime before 3 a.m. Few other details have been released.

Tropical Parkway is closed in the area and motorists should avoid the area.

