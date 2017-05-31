Possible barricade related to south Las Vegas robbery

(Thinkstock)

Multiple people have been detained, and others may be holed up inside a residence in connection with a south valley robbery Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department received reports about 2:50 a.m. of a resident who was robbed at gunpoint on the 300 block of Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The victim was not injured, but property was taken, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Metro’s investigation led them to a residence on the 4700 block of Golden Shimmer Avenue, about 4 miles away from the robbery, Meltzer said.

Multiple people have been detained, although the exact number was not immediately available. As of noon Wednesday, Metro believes that additional people of interest are inside the residence, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.