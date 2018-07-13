Rapper YG charged after robbery at Las Vegas Strip resort

Rapper YG turned himself in to Las Vegas police custody on Thursday in connection with a May robbery at a Strip resort, police said.

Keenon Jackson, the 28-year-old rapper better known by his stage name YG. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Keenon Jackson, the 28-year-old rapper better known by his stage name YG, faces one felony count of robbery after allegedly taking a chain from a man’s neck early May 27 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a police document obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows.

Jackson turned himself in Thursday at the Regional Justice Center during his initial court appearance, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said. Jackson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center following his court appearance Thursday morning but was released on $20,000 bail under the condition that he stays out of trouble, court records show.

Police said the robbery happened about 4 a.m. May 27, when a fan recognized the rapper among a group of at least 12 people walking through The Cosmopolitan. When the fan approached the rapper to take a photo, “YG’s entourage pushed him away,” Rivera said.

In response, the fan told Jackson, “You aren’t that big of a celebrity anyway,” according to Jackson’s arrest warrant.

“Once he made that remark, the group of men turned on him and started following him,” the arrest report detailed. The fan told police that Jackson then ripped the man’s chain off his neck. The chain is valued between $3,000 to $9,000, according to police.

In security footage reviewed by Las Vegas police, Jackson can be seen walking away from the man “with a a shiny object” in his hand, Rivera said.

Jackson was convicted of burglary in March 2009 in California, records show.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8.

