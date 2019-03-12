Robber takes cash from east Las Vegas fast-food restaurant

(Google Street View)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a robbery at a fast-food restaurant in the central valley Tuesday morning.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said a male wearing a mask and armed with a handgun approached a Burger King employee standing outside the restaurant at 2201 E. Sahara Ave. about 5:20 a.m. He demanded she go inside the business and give him cash.

The robber fled with an undetermined amount of cash and was last seen running north, spilling cash along the way, Gordon said.

There were no reported injuries.

Contact Jessica Terrones at je rrones@reviewjournal.com or 70 2-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

2201 E. Sahara Ave., las vegas, nv