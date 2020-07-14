Robbers target marijuana dispensary delivery drivers in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a string of robberies targeting marijuana dispensary delivery drivers.

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a string of robberies targeting marijuana dispensary delivery drivers in the west valley.

The drivers were targeted when they arrived to deliver their product from the end of June to the beginning of July, police said. They were threatened or punched, and their product was stolen.

Police said up to six people have been seen during the robberies: two men in their early 20s and a group of boys.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

