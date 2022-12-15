Robbery in northeast Las Vegas under investigation

Police are seeking a man connection to a robbery Thursday morning at a northeast Las Vegas business.

Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery Thursday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

The man entered the business on the 4100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North just after 6 a.m. and demanded money from the victim, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He is 5-foot-2 to 5-4, weighing between 120 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black COVID mask, maroon hooded sweatshirt, black T-shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers and white gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

