jeff_german
Robberies

Robbery in northeast Las Vegas under investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2022 - 1:56 pm
 
Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery that occurred Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, on t ...
Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery that occurred Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, on the 4100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery Thursday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

The man entered the business on the 4100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North just after 6 a.m. and demanded money from the victim, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He is 5-foot-2 to 5-4, weighing between 120 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black COVID mask, maroon hooded sweatshirt, black T-shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers and white gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

