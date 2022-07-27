98°F
Robbery suspect from Las Vegas arrested after wild chase in stolen Amazon van

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 - 11:36 am
 
In this image taken from video released by the Riverside Police Department, police pursue of a man driving a stolen Amazon truck in Riverside, Calif., Monday, July 25, 2022. A Nevada man was arrested after police say he committed two brazen home invasion robberies, then stole an Amazon delivery truck and crashed into multiple cars as he led authorities on a chase throughout a Southern California city. Riverside police were able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen truck. (Riverside Police Department via AP)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Las Vegas man was arrested after police said he committed two brazen home invasion robberies, then stole an Amazon delivery truck and crashed into multiple cars as he led authorities on a chase throughout a Southern California city.

The pursuit began Monday around 5 p.m. when officers responded to reports of two robberies at a mobile home park in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, police said.

The robbery suspect carjacked an Amazon vehicle and fled the mobile home park, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police were able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen truck. The suspect led officers on a chase through Riverside, driving over a median and crashing into parked and occupied cars before driving onto State Route 60, the statement said.

After intentionally crashing into three more cars, the suspect ditched the van and ran across freeway traffic before he was finally arrested when he tried to climb a barrier wall, police said.

The 32-year-old man could face charges including attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police and DUI, officials said. He was held on $1 million bail.

No serious injuries were reported to any of the victims who were attacked, robbed and struck by the suspect, police said.

