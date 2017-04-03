Robbery suspect leads Las Vegas police on chase

Las Vegas police were led on a chase after a robbery suspect fled the scene and crashed a vehicle near East Flamingo Road and Escondido Street on Monday, April 3, 2017. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were led on a chase Monday morning when they tried to stop the vehicle of a person suspected in a Friday robbery.

Police located the vehicle about 10:40 a.m. on the 900 block of East Twain Avenue. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the vehicle near East Flamingo Road and Escondido Street, police said.

Police said the driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

E Flamingo Rd & Escondido St, Las Vegas, NV 89119