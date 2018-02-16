Robbery suspect told landlord he would rob bank for rent money

Ronald Dufloth needed to pay rent. On Jan. 8, he told his apartment manager he would rob a bank to get the money, according to a federal criminal complaint. She told him it was a dumb idea.

Ronald Dufloth, seen in an undated booking photo, is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Las Vegas on Jan. 10. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Two days later, he walked into a Wells Fargo on Howard Hughes Parkway and left with $536, police said.

Dufloth on Thursday pleaded not guilty to a bank-robbery charge before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen. His trial is set for April 9.

Dufloth, 64 and a longtime Las Vegas resident, walked into the bank wearing a black hat and leather jacket about 12:12 p.m. Jan. 10, the complaint said, and handed the bank teller a note: “Give me $3,000 in $100.00 bills and put it in an envelope.”

He was holding a device with a red button and showed the teller, implying with gestures that the button would trigger an explosive device, according to the document.

Dufloth’s apartment manager at Siegel Suites on East Twain Avenue recognized him from surveillance photos. He was arrested Jan. 11 at his apartment.

“Your honor, this is not a complex case, there are video recordings,” prosecutor Dan Cowhig said.

Dufloth’s public defender, Monique Kirtley, was not immediately available for comment.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.