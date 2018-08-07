Robbery suspects caught after police chase in east Las Vegas

Two robbery suspects led police on a chase early Tuesday morning that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

Officers from the North Las Vegas and Las Vegas police departments are at the scene Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, blocking Owens Avenue between Mojave Road and Lucilee Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas/Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police pursued a vehicle they believe was involved in a series of robberies in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas when the vehicle ran a stop sign about 4:45 a.m. and crashed into a patrol vehicle at Statz Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A man was taken into custody. A woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening during the pursuit.

No officers were injured in the pursuit or the crash.

Owens is blocked off near Mojave Road and will be closed for the next four hours, police said.

Officers from the North Las Vegas and Las Vegas police departments were at the scene.

Debris littered the street at the corner of Mojave near a damaged white sedan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

