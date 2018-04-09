Security guard hurt stopping mailbox vandals in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating Monday morning after a group of would-be mail thieves hit a security guard with a vehicle at a central valley apartment complex.

About 12:45 a.m. police responded to reports of a group of people trying to break into mailboxes at the Covington at Coronado Ranch apartment complex, 7800 S. Rainbow Blvd., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raul Rodriguez.

The group ran and got into a vehicle when a security guard confronted them, Rodriguez said, then struck the guard with the vehicle as they fled the scene.

The security guard was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said. Police are still searching for suspects.

7800 S. Rainbow Blvd., las vegas, nv