Shoplifting is an ongoing problem at store where security guard, 89, was attacked

The front door at Gen X, located at 1138 South Decatur Boulevard, features in-store surveillance photos of about a dozen people banned from the business after stealing.

89-year-old attacked by 3 women during robbery in Las Vegas, police say

The outside of Gen X clothing store on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The outside of Gen X clothing store on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo of the three women suspected of attacking a security guard while stealing from Gen X clothing store is taped outside the business’s front door on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas clothing store where police said an 89-year-old security guard was attacked during a robbery on Monday has been targeted repeatedly, according to the store manager and other employees in the area.

The front door at Gen X, at 1138 South Decatur Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard, features in-store surveillance photos of about a dozen people banned from the business after stealing.

Right underneath the images, a sign reads “no large backpacks, no large bags.” Patrons are also not allowed to wear hoodies or masks inside the store.

In a Tuesday news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said three women attacked a security guard while stealing from the business.

The women were described in the release as:

■ Woman 1: In her 20s, wearing a white tank top, a leopard print head covering, black shorts, and Nike slides.

■ Woman 2: In her 20s, wearing a pink shower cap, black T-shirt, gray pants, and white and red Jordan 12 Retros.

■ Woman 3: In her 20s, wearing a white hair band, multi-colored striped shirt and shorts.

Store manager Omar Camargo said he has worked at Gen X for nearly 10 years and that on any given week, the retail store, which sells men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and more, sees one to two instances of theft.

Also, during his tenure, Camargo said, he’s only been to one court hearing for a suspect caught by police.

He said he had not received any updates on whether any of the suspects in Monday’s incident had been arrested.

“I don’t really expect (it) anymore,” Camargo said.

Camargo said he was not working when the attack happened and did not provide the name or condition of the guard who was targeted.

At the beauty supply store next door, sales associate Kionna Latimore said her store has also experienced its fair share of shoplifting. Latimore added that, because Gen X sees heavy foot traffic, it can be more difficult to spot and stop shoplifters.

She also said that several weeks ago, someone had been hit in the head with a gun at the store, though she was not sure whether the victim was an employee or a guard.

“I feel sorry for them, but it’s not the first time,” Latimore said. “Working here, you really have to see everyone as a suspect.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.