Shot fired, man detained in northwest Las Vegas phone robbery

Las Vegas police say a teen was shot at during an armed robbery in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said the male was walking southbound in the 3500 block of Hualapai Way, near Cheyenne Avenue, at 10:56 p.m. when two males approached him on foot. The two demanded the young man’s phone but he refused to hand it over.

“One of the suspects pointed a gun toward the ground and fired one shot,” Gordon said.

The victim was not hit by gunfire. The suspects then wrestled the phone away from the victim and fled. Police arrived moments later and arrested one of the assailants as they were fleeing. Police set up a perimeter and located the second suspect with the help of an officer utilizing a K-9 dog. The individual was hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 3700 block of Wilbur McGee Court.

Names of the suspects were not immediately released. The victim suffered some minor injuries in the incident.

