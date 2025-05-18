82°F
Robberies

Shots fired in robbery on Strip, police say

Police lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2025 - 11:46 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2025 - 12:16 am

Shots were fired during a robbery on the Strip late Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Blvd. S., on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Caesars Palace is at 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S., at Flamingo Road.

Officers at the scene determined that a robbery had occurred with shots fired, said Metro Lt. Dave Rose in a text message.

Nobody was struck by gunfire, Rose said, and no injuries were reported.

“Detectives are responding to take over the investigation,” Rose said.

As of just 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Rose said no arrests had been made related to the call.

In a post on TikTok just before 11 p.m. Saturday, a patron at Caesars Palace showed video of more than a dozen police officers entering the resort.

@tylerlivevegas Something happening at Caesar’s Palace - Police! 🚔 #caesars #caesarspalace #news #vegasnews #alert #cops #police #hotel #policeoftiktok #copsoftiktok #lasvegas #vegas #lasvegasstrip #foryourpage #fyp ♬ original sound - Tyler

Later in the video, a first responder was seen wheeling a gurney into Caesars Palace, though there were no reports of injuries related to the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com.


