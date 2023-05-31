77°F
Robberies

Silverado Ranch business robbed, man sought

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2023 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2023 - 1:31 pm
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the 100 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the 100 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the 100 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the 100 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the 100 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business this month in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business just before 10 a.m. May 21 on the 100 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, near Gilespie Street, stole items and threatened an employee with a firearm, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

He is in his mid-20s, stands between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 tall, has a thin build, and was wearing a black shirt and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

