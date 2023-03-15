66°F
Robberies

Son of Oklahoma City bombing accomplice pleads guilty to Henderson robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2023 - 12:35 pm
 
Joshua Nichols prepares to enter a guilty plea for 2020 robbery charges on Wednesday, March 15, ...
Joshua Nichols prepares to enter a guilty plea for 2020 robbery charges on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Regional Justice Court in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Joshua Nichols enters a guilty plea for 2020 robbery charges on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at t ...
Joshua Nichols enters a guilty plea for 2020 robbery charges on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Regional Justice Court in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
George Moya, a co-defendant with Joshua Nichols in 2020 robbery charges, enters a guilty plea o ...
George Moya, a co-defendant with Joshua Nichols in 2020 robbery charges, enters a guilty plea on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Regional Justice Court in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Joshua Nichols enters a guilty plea for 2020 robbery charges on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at t ...
Joshua Nichols enters a guilty plea for 2020 robbery charges on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Regional Justice Court in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The son of Oklahoma City bombing accomplice Terry Nichols pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping and robbing a 67-year-old Henderson man in 2020.

Joshua Nichols, 40, was arrested in March 2020 after a jeweler told police that Nichols had robbed him at gunpoint in a vacant home, according to an arrest report. He pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon during a court hearing on Wednesday, while his co-defendant, George Moya, pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.

“It was a fair outcome,” defense attorney Augustus Claus said following the hearing.

Joshua Nichols’ father helped Timothy McVeigh build a bomb that killed 168 people at an Oklahoma City federal building in April 1995.

In June 2021, Joshua Nichols pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of escaping from electronic supervision after he cut an electronic monitoring bracelet while awaiting trial in the robbery case. He was sentenced in August 2021 to a year in the Clark County Detention Center, court records show.

His bail had been set at $150,000 in the robbery case, although District Judge Carli Kierny lowered his bail to $50,000 after accepting his guilty plea on Wednesday.

According to the guilty plea agreement, Nichols agreed to a sentence of five years to 17 years, six months in prison, although a judge has the final say in his sentence. If a judge does not sentence him to the agreed time, then he could withdraw his plea and proceed to a trial.

The jeweler told police that Nichols, Moya and a woman who has not been charged lured him to a vacant home in Henderson. Nichols was accused of taking $1,700 in cash from the victim’s wallet, and stealing his jacket, bracelets, a ring and a cell phone, according to an arrest report.

Nichols remained in jail on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

