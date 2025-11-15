Summerlin casino robbed at gunpoint; suspect still at large

A Summerlin casino was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night and the suspect is still at large, according to a press release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, police received a report of an armed robbery at a casino in the 200 block of Rampart Boulevard, according to a Metro news release. Police did not name the casino, but the Rampart Casino is at 221 N. Rampart Blvd.

According to the news release, officers arrived and quickly secured the scene.

Metro robbery detectives investigating the incident said a male walked on the property and entered the casino through the parking garage. He was wearing a ballistic helmet, blue sunglasses, a black face mask, and a blue and yellow security jacket. The suspect walked to a cashier’s cage. There, he showed an AR style rifle and demanded money from an employee inside the cashier’s cage. The employee handed over money, and the man left the same way he entered the casino, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or may have information about this incident is urged to contact Metro robbery investigators by phone at 702-828-3591, or by email at ROBBERY@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.