Summerlin robber forced victims to disrobe, police say

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man involved in at least two armed robberies in the Summerlin area over the past week.

Las Vegas police seek the public’s help identifying a man involved in at least two armed robberies in the Summerlin area over the past week.

Both robberies occurred after midnight on the 10500 block of Horseshoe Falls Court, police said. The suspect was described as a black male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 230 pounds. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a handgun.

Police said that in both robberies, women were taken to secluded areas and forced to remove some or all of their clothing.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-449-3911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Alexis Egeland at 702-383-0335 or aegeland@reviewjournal.com. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.