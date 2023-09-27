Summerlin robbery of US postal carrier investigated
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier this month in a Summerlin neighborhood.
The robbery took place around 10:10 a.m. Sept. 19 on the 1900 block of Trail Peak Lane, near Summerlin Parkway and Anasazi Drive, according to a news release from the agency
Take no action to apprehend this person yourself, inspectors advise. If you have any information about this incident, please call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”), and reference case No. 4130612
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
