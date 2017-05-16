ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Summerlin robbery suspect arrested

Bianca Cseke
May 15, 2017 - 6:24 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2017 - 6:25 pm

A 38-year-old man who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at an ATM was arrested Friday.

Lamarr Webb was taken into custody without incident in the 1000 block of West Craig Road and taken to Clark County Detention Center. He is accused of attempted murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Webb in April pointed a large, black semi-automatic handgun at a female victim’s head and demanded her money while she was at an ATM at a Bank of America in the 1900 block of Village Center Circle. After the woman told him she had no money, Webb demanded her purse containing cash, credit cards, identification and her cellphone.

