Summerlin robbery suspect arrested

38-year-old Lamarr Webb was arrested May 12 without incident and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. (Metropolitan Police Department)

38-year-old Lamarr Webb was arrested May 12 without incident and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

A 38-year-old man who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at an ATM was arrested Friday.

Lamarr Webb was taken into custody without incident in the 1000 block of West Craig Road and taken to Clark County Detention Center. He is accused of attempted murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Webb in April pointed a large, black semi-automatic handgun at a female victim’s head and demanded her money while she was at an ATM at a Bank of America in the 1900 block of Village Center Circle. After the woman told him she had no money, Webb demanded her purse containing cash, credit cards, identification and her cellphone.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.