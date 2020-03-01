Summerlin robbery suspect wanted by Las Vegas police

The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. at a business in the 9300 block of Del Webb Boulevard, police said in a statement Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of robbing a business Friday in the northwest valley.

The suspect came into the business, jumped over the counter, demanded items and left with “an undisclosed amount of items,” police said.

The same suspect also robbed the same business Feb. 20 and a different business in the 9300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, police said.

“During both robberies, the suspect demanded items and threatened the victims,” according to the statement.

During the robberies, the suspect made threats and implied he was armed with a firearm, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, 6-foot to 6-foot-2 tall, medium build, wearing hooded sweaters and light-colored pants.

Police say they believe he is frequenting the area of 9300 block of Del Webb Boulevard and 9300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.