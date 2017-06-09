Suspect, 33, held in connection with robbery at Stratosphere

A 33-year-old woman was jailed after a robbery Thursday morning at the Stratosphere.

Las Vegas police records identify Kellie M. Gayles as a suspect in a robbery about 3:10 a.m. at the hotel-casino, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Gayles was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to jail records.

The robber showed what looked like a gun at the casino cage, made off with cash and left in a taxi, Metro Lt. Dori Koren said. He said officers later found the cab at a different location and took the robber into custody.

Koren said there weren’t any “significant disruptions” to people not involved in the robbery.

