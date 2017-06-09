ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Robberies

Suspect, 33, held in connection with robbery at Stratosphere

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2017 - 3:20 am
 

A 33-year-old woman was jailed after a robbery Thursday morning at the Stratosphere.

Las Vegas police records identify Kellie M. Gayles as a suspect in a robbery about 3:10 a.m. at the hotel-casino, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Gayles was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to jail records.

The robber showed what looked like a gun at the casino cage, made off with cash and left in a taxi, Metro Lt. Dori Koren said. He said officers later found the cab at a different location and took the robber into custody.

Koren said there weren’t any “significant disruptions” to people not involved in the robbery.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like