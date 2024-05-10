Suspect arrested in four Arts District burglary cases

A 33-year-old man suspected in a series of Arts District burglaries was taken into custody Thursday, according to a news release.

Jacob Emmanuel Williams was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on four counts of burglary to a business, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Anyone who may have information about these burglaries is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

No other details were made available Friday.

