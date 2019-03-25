Suspect arrested in Las Vegas carjacking that led to standoff

A SWAT vehicle carries a Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team during a barricade situation near Grand Teton and Durango in the northwest area of the Las Vegas valley, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review Journal)@chitosephoto

An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a carjacking that led to a barricade situation on Saturday.

David Francorollans was booked into Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of grand larceny, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and a probation violation, according to jail records.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a carjacking Saturday morning. The investigation led officers to the 8500 block of Cheerful Brook Ave. Officers thought a suspect was refusing to leave a residence.

The standoff ended about 6 p.m. when officers determined that the suspect was not inside the home.

No further details concerning Francorollans’ arrest were available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

