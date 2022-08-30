Suspect arrested in Strip theft of man’s Rolex

A tourist on the Strip reported having his high-end watch stolen after a late-night rendezvous with a woman in their hotel room.

Taylor Sharde (Metropolitan Police Department)

The theft unfolded on Saturday morning at the Wynn, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, prompting the arrest of Taylor Sharde, 36, of Las Vegas, on suspicion of grand larceny. Las Vegas police said in Sharde’s arrest report that a man told detectives he was drinking on the casino floor at the Wynn when he met a woman who asked if they could go back to his hotel room at 11:17 p.m.

“While in the room the female took off all her clothes, put on a robe and ordered a ‘intimate kit’ from the front desk,” police said.

The man then passed out on his bed “from drinking an excessive amount of alcohol,” police said. When he woke up his Rolex watch worth roughly $45,000, a Cuban link chain and Gucci glasses were all missing.

Police said they obtained video surveillance showing the woman exiting the man’s hotel room, then taking a cab to leave the property. Police checked their records and concluded that the woman suspected of stealing the Rolex was also a suspect in another grand larceny at the Wynn on Aug. 20. Details on that incident were not provided.

On Sunday at 1:22 a.m., police said detectives were working a covert operation at the Cosmopolitan when they said they saw the same woman near the casino’s high limit tables. Police said they recognized her from the theft at the Wynn the night before. Sharde was taken into custody at the scene.

“When placing handcuffs on Sharde, she had a Rolex Dadejust on her left wrist,” police said.

Sharde, according to police, claimed the watch was hers. A criminal complaint in the case has yet to be filed in Las Vegas Justice Court. Sharde is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

