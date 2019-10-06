Suspect at large after at least 2 Summerlin neighborhood robberies

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of at least two robberies in Summerlin residential areas within the last week.

Las Vegas police seek help finding a man suspected of at least two robberies in residential Summerlin areas in the past week, one of which happened early Saturday morning, according to police records.

The robberies happened after midnight on the 1100 block of Crestdale Lane, near Summerlin Parkway and Anasazi Drive, and on the 1500 block of Horseshoe Falls Court, near Town Center Drive and Anasazi, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The robbery on Crestdale Lane happened about 1 a.m. Sept. 27 near a small park, according to Metro dispatch logs. The Horseshoe Falls Court robbery happened at a home about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, dispatch records show.

The suspected robber is described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs about 230 pounds and was seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, and was armed with a handgun, police said.

Further information was not available Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact Metro at 702-449-3911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.