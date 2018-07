Las Vegas police are searching for a man who broke into a west valley Walgreens early Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for the man who broke in and stole cigarettes from this Walgreens at 9300 W. Sahara Ave. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review Journal)

The burglary was called in about 3:30 a.m. after a man broke in and stole cigarettes from the Walgreens at 9300 W. Sahara Ave., near Fort Apache Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said patrol and K9 units searched the store but the burglar had already fled the scene.

9300 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegsa, Nevada