Robberies

Suspect caught after Stratosphere robbery

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2017 - 5:49 am
 

A person is in custody after a robbery Thursday morning at the Stratosphere.

Las Vegas police were called at 3:10 a.m. to the hotel-casino at 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South about a robbery at the cashiers’ cage.

The robber showed what looked like a gun, made off with cash and left in a taxi, Metro Lt. Dori Koren said. He said officers later found the cab at a different location and took the robber into custody.

Koren said there weren’t any “significant disruptions” to people not involved in the robbery.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

