Suspect in central Las Vegas Rebel gas station robbery nabbed

A suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after a Rebel gasoline station in the central valley was robbed.
A man wearing all blue with a red bandana, and armed with a handgun walked into the Rebel at 4111 Paradise Road a little after 1 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.
The suspect pointed a black handgun at the clerk, demanding money, Gordon said. The clerk complied and the suspect fled east of the store.
Officers spotted the suspect and after a short foot chase, the suspect was captured in a parking lot at Flamingo Road and Paradise, Gordon said. Police also recovered a black handgun.