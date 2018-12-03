Suspect in central Las Vegas Rebel gas station robbery nabbed

A suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after a Rebel gasoline station was robbed.

A suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after a Rebel gasoline station in the central valley was robbed.

A man wearing all blue with a red bandana, and armed with a handgun walked into the Rebel at 4111 Paradise Road a little after 1 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The suspect pointed a black handgun at the clerk, demanding money, Gordon said. The clerk complied and the suspect fled east of the store.

Officers spotted the suspect and after a short foot chase, the suspect was captured in a parking lot at Flamingo Road and Paradise, Gordon said. Police also recovered a black handgun.