Suspect in Goodsprings standoff with police faces multiple charges

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man who sparked an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday night some 40 miles southwest of the Las Vegas Valley has been charged with multiple crimes.

County booking logs show 24-year-old Patrick Linstrom was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday. He faces one count each of attempted sexual assault, burglary, attempted robbery and resisting an officer.

Police said at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Linstrom barricaded himself in a home in Goodsprings at 70 S. Beacon St. It was unclear whether the man had any weapons at the time, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

He was taken into custody nearly seven hours later by SWAT officers. No injuries were reported during the incident, police said.

Linstrom is due in court on March 27, jail records show.

