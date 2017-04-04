Suspect in Monday police chase identified, jailed

Las Vegas police were led on a chase after a suspect fled the scene and crashed a vehicle near East Flamingo Road and Escondido Street on Monday, April 3, 2017. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man faces charges of hit and run and reckless driving after a short police chase Monday morning.

Kevin Raynard McMillan, 31, was booked into Clark County Detention Center Monday. He was arrested on four charges related to the incident. Jail records indicate he is also wanted for an out-of-state crime.

Metropolitan Police Department records implicate McMillan in an incident where police tried to stop the vehicle of a person suspected in a Friday robbery. It took off, prompting a short pursuit.

Police located the vehicle about 10:40 a.m. on the 900 block of East Twain Avenue. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the vehicle near East Flamingo Road and Escondido Street, police said.

Police said the driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.