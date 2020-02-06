Suspect in robbery of woman in Las Vegas elevator arrested in LA

Police in Los Angeles arrested the suspect in a violent Jan. 15 elevator robbery on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas police have annonced the arrest of the suspect in a violent Jan. 15 elevator robbery on Fremont Street. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Moore (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

James Moore, 44, is being held on a no-bail warrant and “is currently awaiting extradition for robbery of an elderly person and battery by strangulation of an elderly person,” police said.

The robbery occurred around 9:20 p.m. in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street, near Ogden Avenue. Police said Moore was in an elevator with the woman and, when she tried to exit, he put her in a headlock then threw her to the floor and punched her “numerous times” in the face.

Moore took the woman’s purse and hid it in his sweater, but police said it was later found nearby by security.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information about the incident can call Metro at 702-828-4314 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

