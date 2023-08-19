Suspect in southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery sought

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking a man in connection with a robbery Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, on the 8000 block of West Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man who may have used this vehicle in connection with a robbery Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, on the 8000 block of West Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just before 5 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of West Warm Springs Road, near South Buffalo Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The man threatened employees with a firearm and stole cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police put his age as between 18 to 25 years old, and his height at 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, white hooded sweatshirt, gray workout shorts and white tennis shoes.

He also had black-framed glasses concealed under the hat and possessed a tan or brown camouflage backpack.

The man was last seen driving a black or dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a trailer hitch.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

