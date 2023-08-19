83°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Robberies

Suspect in southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery sought

August 19, 2023 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2023 - 2:51 pm
Police are seeking a man in connection with a robbery Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, on the 8000 block ...
Police are seeking a man in connection with a robbery Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, on the 8000 block of West Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man who may have used this vehicle in connection with a robbery Friday, Au ...
Police are seeking a man who may have used this vehicle in connection with a robbery Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, on the 8000 block of West Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just before 5 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of West Warm Springs Road, near South Buffalo Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The man threatened employees with a firearm and stole cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police put his age as between 18 to 25 years old, and his height at 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, white hooded sweatshirt, gray workout shorts and white tennis shoes.

He also had black-framed glasses concealed under the hat and possessed a tan or brown camouflage backpack.

The man was last seen driving a black or dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a trailer hitch.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Hilary winds dip slightly; likely to reach US Sunday morning
Hilary winds dip slightly; likely to reach US Sunday morning
2
Las Vegas weather agency loses radar on eve of Hilary’s arrival
Las Vegas weather agency loses radar on eve of Hilary’s arrival
3
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
4
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
5
Ready for Hilary? Find out how to prepare in Southern Nevada
Ready for Hilary? Find out how to prepare in Southern Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man sought in connection with western Las Vegas robbery
Man sought in connection with western Las Vegas robbery
Robbery on Strip unsolved; multiple suspects sought
Robbery on Strip unsolved; multiple suspects sought
Police hunt gunman in Strip shooting; Footage shows suspect in Caesars Palace
Police hunt gunman in Strip shooting; Footage shows suspect in Caesars Palace
North Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
North Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
2 dead in west Las Vegas Valley shooting
2 dead in west Las Vegas Valley shooting
Knife-wielding man shot by police in northwest Las Vegas
Knife-wielding man shot by police in northwest Las Vegas