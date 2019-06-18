Suspect jailed in battery, purse grab outside North Las Vegas casino

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in a North Las Vegas casino parking lot robbery that occurred last month, police announced. Officers identified Kourtnie Goudchaux as a robbery suspect.

North Las Vegas police have arrested a woman they say battered an “elderly” woman and took her purse last month in a casino parking lot.

Officers had asked for the public’s help on June 5 in finding the person responsible for the May 1 robbery and battery in the Texas Station parking lot. On Tuesday, police announced that the public helped them identify Kourtnie Goudchaux, 32, as a suspect.

Goudchaux was booked Monday into the Las Vegas Detention Center on a charge of robbery, jail records show. Her bail was set at $20,000.

On May 1, police said someone tried to grab the woman’s purse and they fought, police spokesman Eric Leavitt previously said. The woman suffered a serious head injury from falling to the ground.

The assailant grabbed her purse at the scene and ran away, Leavitt said.

The injured woman was hospitalized but later released, he said.

